My father, Chris Wigglesworth, who has died aged 82, was a geologist, academic and Church of Scotland minister who worked around the globe on water and rural development and devoted his life to fighting for social justice.

Born in Leeds to Maurice Wigglesworth, a chemical engineer and teacher, and his wife, Muriel (nee Cowling), he was an avid student and head boy at Grangefield grammar school, Stockton-on-Tees. He was also an cricketer, with a deep interest in politics, driven from an early age to improve the lives of others.

He studied geology at Durham, graduating in 1958, and continued to gain a PhD in 1964. While leading students study group on Raasay, he met Ann Livesey, who was studying zoology at Cambridge. They married in 1962 and both continued to teach at secondary schools in Huddersfield. In 1964 they moved to Edinburgh, where, driven by his faith and a determination to put his knowledge to utilize helping the others, he studied for a qualification in theology at New College, Edinburgh, graduating in 1967.

That year he heard through church contacts that the hydro-geologist was needed in Maharashtra, India. So that he headed off to lead a water development project, putting his geology in to practice: drilling tube wells for villages hard hit by famine, and building percolation tanks to create infrastructure to wthhold the monsoon rain. During this time around his team designed a low-cost and innovative hand pump, that is now the world’s hottest hand pump – India Mark II.

In 1972 that he became a minister at the Scots’ Kirk in Bombay (now Mumbai). There he mobilised volunteers to work well with street kids, setting up the Pavement Club to offer them shelter, food and education. He continued to support water development projects and in 1977 light emitting diode a team to set up clean drinking water supplies for survivors of a cyclone in eastern India.

Returning to Scotland in 1979, to lecture in practical theology at Aberdeen University, that he was active as a Labour councillor and in the anti-apartheid movement – hosting visits by Adelaide Tambo and Desmond Tutu. In 1984 he used a sabbatical to work well with Oxfam, establishing drinking water supplies in the refugee camps of south-east Sudan. His appointment, in 1987, as general secretary in charge of the Church of Scotland’s international work brought a move back to Edinburgh.

He retired in 1999, though he continued to are a trustee of Water Witness, a charity centered on crafting new solutions to the world’s water resource challenges, and on the Fountainbridge project, an initiative to set up a gravity-fed fountain, created by engineering students from Herriot Watt University. He also served as a Labour member of Edinburgh city council. His last overseas trip was a call in 2017 to Israel and Palestine.

Dad loved mountains, especially walking in the Lake District and west coast of Scotland, and painting.

He is survived by Ann, his children, Karen, Sara, John and me, and grandchildren, Aslan, Josie, Nurhan, Lucas and Cassia.