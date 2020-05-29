Chris Wallace: Twitter going down a dangerous ‘slope’ with Trump fact-checking

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

“[If] you don’t fact check everybody, then people are going to see bias,” Wallace went on, including that Twitter was operating the danger of “becoming a third party in the ring” throughout a contentious election 12 months and “may regret it.”

“I’m in the truth business,” Wallace stated later within the podcast, “and I’d be completely joyful if the whole lot politicians stated is fact-checked and the whole lot I say is fact-checked. That’s advantageous.

“But you can’t do it. You just can’t. And there’s always going to be some bias in what you decide is so false, that needs to be fact-checked. And that just lends itself to the argument that there’s political bias, political favoritism in what you call out and what you don’t.”

The anchor additionally commented on the demise of George Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police, calling it “outrageous.”

“When you see the video, and you see this man and, you know, he was handcuffed and he was handcuffed behind his back, and for minute after minute — I think four to five minutes — he’s begging, ‘Please, I can’t breathe. Please let me up.’ And the guy has his knee and it seems his full weight pressed on his neck,” Wallace stated. “That was, you know, I mean, that’s outrageous.”

Wallace referred to as on political leaders to talk out about a current string of racially charged incidents throughout America, together with Floyd’s case, which he referred to as “maybe the worst of all.”

“People, leaders, need to speak out about that. And, you know, not to fan the flames, and Lord knows we don’t want riots, but to say we understand and we’re going to fix [or] try to fix this,” Wallace stated. “This is unacceptable behavior in this country in the year 2020.”

