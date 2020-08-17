Chris Wallace Suggests Trump May Have A Point About Mail-In Voting Fraud

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace drifted the possibility that President Trump may really have a point when it concerns an increased possibility of citizen fraud through mail-in tallies.

Wallace, who has actually been vital of the President on this matter in the past, made the assertion throughout a section on Fox News Sunday.

The large volume of increased mail-in tallies due to Democrat- led constraints or hysteria including in-person voting due to the coronavirus pandemic was mentioned as a possible source of problem.

“Hear me out for a minute. Isn’t it possible that the president really has a point here?” Wallace questioned.

“As I mentioned earlier, there were 33 million either absentee or mail-in ballots in 2016. If we have double that or triple that, isn’t there a pretty good chance that we will have a mess, at the least,” he asked. “And yes, possibly fraud?”

Be still, our whipping hearts. Did Chris Wallace simply resolve an issue that numerous citizens share about election stability?

Shocking

Wallace is, naturally, specifying the apparent here. That the United States Postal Service (USPS) may be able to deal with things under typical situations, however as 2020 has actually currently revealed a number of times over …