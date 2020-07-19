Chris Wallace fact checks Donald Trump in interview

In the interview, Trump accused Democrats of running major cities “poorly,” after which went on to repeat his campaign’s lie that the former VP and presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president desires to rid the united states of police.

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace shot back.

Trump doubled down, saying Biden had “signed a charter” with Sen. Bernie Sanders, a mention of the a 110-page document with policy recommendations crafted by allies of the former vice president and his former rival for the presidency.

“It says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace described. Trump was not having it, responding, “Oh really? It says abolish, it says. Let’s go, get me the charter, please.”