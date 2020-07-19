Chris Wallace fact checks Donald Trump in interview

In the interview, Trump accused Democrats of running major cities “poorly,” after which went on to repeat his campaign’s lie that the former VP and presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president desires to rid the united states of police.
“Sir, he does not,” Wallace shot back.
“It says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace described. Trump was not having it, responding, “Oh really? It says abolish, it says. Let’s go, get me the charter, please.”
The online video stopped there. But when Wallace previewed his Sunday interview with Fox anchor Bill Hemmer, he offered a hint as to what happened next.
Wallace said Trump “went through” the charter and “found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but couldn’t find any indication — because there isn’t any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”