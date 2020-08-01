Chris Wallace challenges Biden to follow Trump on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ says ex-VP must ‘get into game shape’

Wallace’s demand to have Biden on the program came on the heels of an extensive and sometimes controversial interview with President Trump that aired July 19.

TRUMP PRESSES BACK VERSUS CORONAVIRUS CRITICS, DEALS WITH WHETHER HE’LL ACCEPT ELECTION LEAD TO EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

“The fact is,” Wallace informed “Special Report” host Bret Baier the following Monday, “the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions. You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.”

Biden last appeared on “Fox News Sunday” March 1, the day after his definitive triumph in the South Carolina main saved a project apparently headed for oblivion.

Wallace alerted that if Biden does not subject himself to “the sort of energetic, relentless questioning that you get on any Sunday program, particularly, I believe, on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ I believe that he runs a danger going into that initially governmental argument at the end of September.

“You know, you have to get into game shape like you would for a sports season or anything else,” he included, “and I think that if you haven’t, you may be a little rusty — which is not a good thing when 80 million people are watching.”