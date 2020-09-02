Chris Stapleton says Black lives ‘absolutely’ matter, feels America he was living in is a ‘myth’

Stapleton told host Anthony Mason that the present minute has actually offered him a “broad awakening” about what’s actually going on in the nation.

“I think everybody should be doing more,” he stated. “It’s time for me to listen. And it’s time for other folks to listen.”

He confessed that he hasn’t been taking a look at the United States the exact same method given that all this started.

“You know, I thought we were living in a different country. And that’s 100% real,” the “Tennessee Whiskey” vocalist discussed. “I seem like the nation that I believed that we were living in was a misconception.”

When asked if he supports the Black Lives Matter motion, the nation vocalist didn’t mince words in his reaction.

“Do I believe Black lives matter? Absolutely … I do not understand how you might believe they do not.”

He included: “I believe all of us have a great deal of work to do, you understand, as people as a society. And if you do not believe that, I believe you’re not …