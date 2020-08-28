Chris Stapleton releases new song ‘Starting Over,’ announces fourth studio album

Stapleton, 42, made the statement on Instagram, likewise sharing what will most likely be the album cover, along with the complete tracklisting.

The album “Starting Over” will be readily availableNov 13. It will include 14 tunes, the very first being “Starting Over” and the last being “Nashville, TN.”

The album will likewise consist of a handful of covers that were “carefully” selected, according to a press release gotten by People magazine.

“Joy of My Life,” by John Fogerty will appear on the album along with Guy Clark‘s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.”

“And it don’t matter to me / Wherever we are is where I wanna be,” Stapleton sings in the chorus of “Starting Over.” “And Honey, for once in our life / Let’s take our chances and roll the dice / I can be your lucky penny, you can be my four-leaf clover / Starting over.”

According to the release, Stapleton finished the album simply days prior to the coronavirus shutdown brought the music market to a shrieking stop.

Stapleton’s spouse, Morgane, will appear on the Dave Cobb- produced album, as will long time bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon.

Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Paul Franklin will function as unique …