Chris Rock and Rosie Perez join daily press briefing with Gov. Cuomo

Gov. Cuomo mentioned he invited the 2 to unfold the phrase as a result of, as he put it, he is simply “not cool enough” for folks to take his recommendation.

“So I’m going to bring in reinforcements to help us communicate that message,” he mentioned, introducing the 2, each Brooklyn natives.

The two arrived in gloves and masks, however eliminated them earlier than they every spoke.

Perez known as the invitation an “honor,” saying, “it’s really good to be here.”

“I’m proud to be partnering with the governor to make sure that my hometown… my beloved borough Brooklyn and all of New York’s most impacted communities have the resources they need to stop the spread of the virus.”

She continued, “In Brooklyn, there’s a saying, ‘Spread love the Brooklyn way.’ Spreading love the Brooklyn way means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities and the way you can do that is by getting tested, wearing a mask.”

Perez harassed the pandemic shouldn’t be about politics and addressed the disproportionate affect of the virus in communities of shade.

“This is not a joke, this is not a hoax. This is real,” Perez mentioned.

Rock infused his message with a little bit humor.

“I got the test today, I just got tested to come out here, I got a 65 so, just passed,” he quipped earlier than encouraging extra Covid-19 testing. “Everybody that can get tested should get tested as soon as possible.”

The comic additionally talked about staying the course with social distancing.

“It’s like when the doctor prescribes antibiotics, he says take the whole prescription and if you stop, whatever you came in there is going to come back worse,” he mentioned. “So social distancing is what was the prescription, and we need to take the whole dose or else it’s going to get worse.”

Gov. Cuomo introduced he would signal an government order which allows companies within the state to disclaim entry to folks not sporting masks.

“Not wearing a mask is not ok. And that has to be the culture and that has to be the attitude,” Cuomo mentioned. “You don’t have a right to jeopardize my health. It is as Rosie said, it’s respect.”