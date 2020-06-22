Chris Robshaw: Former England captain backs RFU review of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot | Rugby Union News





Chris Robshaw will go away Harlequins on the finish of the season

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has backed the Rugby Football Union’s review of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’.

The RFU is trying into the historic context of the Twickenham staple track, given ongoing focus amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated followers shouldn’t be banned from singing a track believed to have roots in American slavery.

12:58 Josephine Wright, Professor of Music and Black Studies at The College of Wooster in Ohio, explains the origins of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ Josephine Wright, Professor of Music and Black Studies at The College of Wooster in Ohio, explains the origins of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’

Harlequins flanker Robshaw has admitted he was not conscious of the track’s historical past, and insisted the RFU is correct to look at its previous.

“In all honesty, I didn’t know the history of it,” he stated.

“I think it’s making people aware of things, aware of its past, and that’s always for the better. In terms of what’s going on, I’m fully supportive of the movement (Black Lives Matter).”

1:59 Topsy Ojo, Will Greenwood and Maggie Alphonsi react to the information that England Rugby will maintain a review into the appropriateness of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ Topsy Ojo, Will Greenwood and Maggie Alphonsi react to the information that England Rugby will maintain a review into the appropriateness of ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’

Robshaw will go away Harlequins and be part of Major League outfit San Diego Legion in January 2021, with the American league season’s begin date permitting him a farewell at The Stoop.

The coronavirus shutdown will see many gamers depart golf equipment and not using a conventional send-off, leaving the 34-year-old feeling lucky to keep away from that limbo.

Robshaw stated: “I’m one of the fortunate ones. There’s quite a bit of folks at golf equipment who will not get the prospect to put on their membership shirts once more.

“Because my season where I’m going next won’t start until January, that gives me a window, but of course if I’d gone to France or Japan, I might not have had that little bit of closure.

Robshaw has been with Harlequins for 15 years and gained 66 England caps throughout that point

“Even although there will not be crowds there, it is permitting me that likelihood to complete that chapter of my life.

“I’m born and raised in London, it’s all I’ve ever known and I’ve only ever played for Harlequins and I’m sure at some point in the future we’ll come back this way. But while I can have the opportunity and while rugby can allow us that vehicle to try something new, why not?

“Finance hasn’t come into it. I’ve by no means made selections in my profession based mostly on cash. I wished to strive a brand new league, it is new, it is uncooked, there is a bit of pleasure to the unknown amount.

“I’ve been told to get the surfboard ready, so it will be a little different from Wandsworth, and the hustle and bustle of the Tube.”