Chris Robshaw: Ex-England captain signs for San Diego Legion | Rugby Union News





Chris Robshaw is moving to the United States

Chris Robshaw has confirmed he’ll join San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The former England captain signed a short-term contract extension with Harlequins last week allowing him to see out the remainder of the Premiership campaign.

Robshaw will likely then move to California to link up with the Legion, who lost 26-23 to Seattle in last year’s MLR final.

The 2020 MLR season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each season the MLR has grown and advanced its reputation in professional rugby circles,” said Robshaw.

“I have already been looking at my options to play in the MLR over the last 12 months and there have been a lot of rumours about where I would play. In the end, it certainly was a clear and easy choice for me.

“In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a reputation as being a world-class organisation. I am very excited to being part of that organisation and helping continue to advance its reputation both on and off the field.”

Robshaw won 66 caps for England and is the second-most capped England captain ever. He has spent his entire club career at Harlequins, who he skippered to Premiership glory in 2012.

“Signing a player with Chris’ profile, talent and experience is another major step for us, both on and off the field,” said San Diego chairman Darren Gardner.

“Not only will Chris add a new and very significant dimension to our team, (president and chief executive) Ryan (Patterson) and I believe Chris has the skill set and capability to transform how rugby is played across Major League Rugby as a whole.”