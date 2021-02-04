Tweets by actor Chris Pratt have been resurfacing the internet, and the people are not taking it lightly. Twitter is known for its trending hashtags. And that was the reason some people took wider notice of a hashtag #RipChrisPratt that had been blowing up the Twitter trending charts. The actor, by no means, was actually dead. But there seemed to be a troublesome reason behind the hashtag used for canceling the actor for the second time in his career.

The hashtag took up a response to a couple of racist, sexist, and bigoted tweets and messages that began resurfacing the bird application. Some of these tweets dated way back to October 2012. If one has kept any look on the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor, Chris Pratt has been on the cancellation list before as well. He was also a target of scrutiny back when he opened up about his divorce with another actress, Anna Faris, with whom he shares a child.

Chris Pratt’s Reaction

Chris Pratt has been speculated to lean towards the rightist side more. He has been noted following several republicans on his social media. These republicans include several politicians in the likes of Dan Crenshaw as well as Ben Sasse. These suspicions grew even more following a leftist fundraiser that was hosted by Avengers, including every Avenger. The fundraiser was to raise funds for then President-elect Joe Biden and was also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joe Russo, one of the director-duo of the final installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Phase 4, said that Pratt was filming Jurassic World in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson from Chris Pratt has come forward and denied the claims of the tweets being offensive. The person stated that those tweets were not written by the actor, that was circulating from TMZ. Any other suggestions made were false, as well as defamatory. They also commented that they “strongly believe” that the tweets were fake.