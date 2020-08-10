Chris Pratt makes sweet baby announcement

It is the Marvel star and Schwarzenegger’s very first kid together.

Her name is Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Pratt published an image on Instagram of the couple’s hands twisted around a baby hand, captioning it with a message and 2 Bible verses.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed,” he composed.