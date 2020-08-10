Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Name AND Share First Photo!

Welcome to the world, you lovable little woman!

Hours back, we reported on the birth of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s first kid together. And now, the happy moms and dads themselves have actually verified the birth and given fans unique access to the incredible little woman, sharing both her name AND a lovable first picture of their newborn child on social networks!

Taking to his authorities Instagram page to make the unique statement on Monday early morning, the 41- year-old Jurassic World star and his beautiful 30- year-old better half revealed the infant woman’s name to the world: Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt

Love that name!!! And a certain nod to Katherine’s mama, Maria Shriver! So sweet!

Along with it they shared an unique upgrade about mama and infant, with the couple verifying the birth (listed below) followed by Psalm 126:3 and 127:3 -4 from the Bible:

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

They likewise released a really heartfelt picture of their child’s unbelievable little hand in theirs, sharing a similar photo and message on both of their IG accounts on Monday early morning:

