Chris Pratt jokes about why Katherine Schwarzenegger was single when they met

“I was like, ‘God, I’m really killing it,’” Pratt said. “Then she was really laughing. I was like, ‘Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She’s got something going on. This is why she’s single.’ I thought she was like the Joker.”

Pratt joked that “she doesn’t have that issue” all things considered. “She just thought I was funny and it was really nice,” that he added.

Pratt further explained: “For me, it surely works because I’m always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it’s a great fit.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt are currently expecting their first child together.

The 30-year-old author got candid about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy last week. It was there that the “Gift of Forgiveness” author gushed that the actor has been “very understanding” of these unprecedented times.

“I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” she said, adding that Pratt has been “a very wonderful husband.”

“It’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time,” she continued. “That’s been helpful.”

Back in May, Pratt joked to Extra that he’s “gained a little weight” since social distancing together with his pregnant wife.

“Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like ‘em so much,” he said. Pratt can also be a father to 7-year-old son Jack, whom that he shares together with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to the report.