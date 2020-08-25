Chris Paul’s Revenge Series and Top Monday NBA Playoff Takeaways | Bleacher Report

0 of 5

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Monday clarified a terrible lot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, both of whom dropped the very first video game of their particular first-round series, acquired total control of the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.

Milwaukee travelled to a 121-106 success over the Magic, while the Lakers obliterated Portland, 135-115 (and it actually wasn’t even that close).

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat got rid of the Indiana Pacers with a 99-87 Game 4 success that came one day after Butler’s previous group, the Philadelphia 76ers, was swept.

The one series that tightened up functions theHouston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder It’s now connected 2-2 following OKC’s 117-114 win, and there’s a genuine possibility Chris Paul may remove the group that all of a sudden traded him simply over a year earlier.

If you’re trying to find a concept of what may occur next for all of the above, keep scrolling.