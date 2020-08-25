Chris Paul’s Revenge Series and Top Monday NBA Playoff Takeaways | Bleacher Report

0 of 5
Kim Klement/Associated Press
Monday clarified a terrible lot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, both of whom dropped the very first video game of their particular first-round series, acquired total control of the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.
Milwaukee travelled to a 121-106 success over the Magic, while the Lakers obliterated Portland, 135-115 (and it actually wasn’t even that close).
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat got rid of the Indiana Pacers with a 99-87 Game 4 success that came one day after Butler’s previous group, the Philadelphia 76ers, was swept.
The one series that tightened up functions theHouston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder It’s now connected 2-2 following OKC’s 117-114 win, and there’s a genuine possibility Chris Paul may remove the group that all of a sudden traded him simply over a year earlier.
If you’re trying to find a concept of what may occur next for all of the above, keep scrolling.
1 of 5
Kim Klement/Associated Press
Over the course of the 2 seasons CP3 remained in Houston, the Rockets were plus-10.4 points per 100 belongings when Paul was on the flooring and James Harden was off. They were plus-7.2 when Harden played without Paul.
In the previous plan, when Paul had the reins of a Mike D’Antoni offense, the future Hall of Fame point player balanced 25.5 points and 12.2 helps per 75 belongings with a 59.7 real shooting portion.
Of course, if Houston had to pick in between him and Harden, there was no chance it …