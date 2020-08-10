Chris Paul On Supporting HBCUs and Fighting for Social Justice

It was the summer season of 2018 and Chris Paul was preparing for his 2nd year with the HoustonRockets That preparation consisted of a really crucial conference with his long time stylist Courtney Mays.

The primary focus of their conversation: How could they make the most of the growing spotlight put on Paul’s style and tennis shoes to send out a message? And what would that message be?

They ultimately chose a strategy to assistance Black designers and traditionally Black colleges and universities by means of school clothing. Though Paul went to Wake Forest, virtually everybody else in his household went to an HBCU.

Shortly after, Mays made a check out to Texas Southern, her daddy’s university. She went to the school book shop to acquire a keepsake and observed a sweatshirt that looked ideal forPaul

Fast forward to opening night at the ToyotaCenter CP3 strolled through the tunnel to the locker space using that hoodie. Cameras recorded the minute; social networks accounts shared it; press reporters inquired about it; blog sites discussed it.

Awareness began spreading out. The strategy began working.

” I keep in mind using the Texas Southern hoodie and all the actions I received from individuals, like, I went there, I went there,” remembersPaul “I believe a great deal of individuals require to understand that a few of their preferred …