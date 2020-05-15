Chris Paul adamant NBA players keen to return to action | NBA News

NBA players organization head of state Chris Paul continues to be adamant players desire to get on the court.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is confident the period, which has actually been put on hold considering that March, can be returned to however confesses the NBA will certainly have to make “a lot of hard decisions” in the process.

“With the team around us, I think ultimately we’ll get to where we want to,” Paul informed ESPN.

“Obviously we want to play. Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad. And I think that’s a consensus for the guys around the league. We want it to be, obviously, as safe as possible. But the biggest thing is, we miss the game.”

Paul and also the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24) remain in setting to take part in the play-offs. There is some discussion over just how the post-season might play out if the NBA is not able to return to the normal period.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” he stated. “But at the end of the day, now, no person anticipated this and also understood that this was coming.

“So what is normal now? So I think that’s what we’re trying to figure out is what it looks like, and until we find those answers and we can come up with an actual plan, right now it’s basically sit and wait, so that the virus is in control.”

Paul and also NBA commissioner Adam Silver co-hosted a teleconference with players one week ago to review just how to locate responses to evasive wellness concerns. Most of them can not be attended to with assurance.

“I don’t have the answers,” Paul stated. “I don’t have all the answers. But I know that people are working tirelessly, trying to figure it out.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here