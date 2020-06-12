Chris Lilley’s Jonah is not from Tonga, I am. It’s time to dismantle racist brownface stereotypes | Seini F Taumoepeau | World news

When I first watched Summer Heights High, seeing the character of Jonah – a lazy, dumb, breakdancing, Tongan teenager – I was mortified and struck dumb by the fact that in 2007 brownface was allowed on Australian TV.

This week it was unmasked that Netflix had quietly pulled four of Chris Lilley’s tv shows, specifically the ones that featured Lilley in black- or brownface portraying Tongan schoolboy Jonah Takalua and African American rapper S.mouse.

Chris Lilley’s “Jonah” is not from Tonga, I am.

I’m the exact same age as Chris Lilley, mid-forties, woman of colour, born in Sydney on the ancestral lands of the Cadigal people. I’m a Tongan woman, native to the Kingdom of Tonga, the past remaining native monarchy of the Pacific. I’m also Australian.

Both my mother and I experienced lifetime careers in Australian media and arts sectors. Two whole lifetimes of working towards sharing our Tongan voices and yet, Chris Lilley’s “Jonah from Tonga” is what most people know, here and abroad.

Watching Summer Heights High more than a decade ago, I felt sick with disgust that a white man was commissioned to depict a particular diasporic Tongan identity of a young disadvantaged boy of low economic status and challenging circumstance. I couldn’t believe that any funding human body thought this was advisable. I wondered – who have been the people behind making these decisions? What may their motives be?

I was particularly mortified that another Pacific diasporic actors who played along side the Jonah character, were co-opted to the brownface act and became publicly complicit in aiding overt racism that eventually damages their very own personal identities.

Being a performer, I realize that a gig is a gig. But, I concerned about them. I worried they might genuinely believe that the only way you may get actor work is in the event that you betray your personal identity or that working comes with relinquishing any dignity. They wouldn’t be the first performers to do this, but I hurt on their behalf.

It’s difficult to describe the emotions when one is met with such disrespectful imagery of one’s collective identity, however when the Jonah From Tonga series arrived on the scene, naming our country in the title, it felt like a stab in the guts.

I was winded, because I spent my youth in an Australia where people constantly asked me where I’m from and had no idea where Tonga is. At primary school I had a T-shirt that said “Where on Earth is Tonga?” to help abate schoolyard racism, only to have a brown-faced Chris Lilley answer that question on TV.

Tongan community members did respond if the Summer Heights High spin-off, Jonah From Tonga, arrived on the scene. Some groups unleashed a social media movement #iamnotjonah in an effort to reclaim Tongan dignity in the face of brownface.

After that first encounter with Summer Heights High, I purposefully did not watch it or study it. As a Tongan-Australian, I have no dependence on Chris Lilley to whitesplain my own people to me as entertainment and, in the interest of self preservation, I choose to steer well clear of racist works, understanding how harmful that imagery could be.

Netflix’s decision to remove Chris Lilley’s shows from its platform is welcome and I for just one, can breathe better for this.

Lilley’s Jonah character is a racist construct. But like any construct, it can also be dismantled. This is what we’re witnessing now, I hope.

Seini F Taumoepeau is a performer, presenter and educator based in Sydney.