Chris Jones: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle agrees four-year, $85m deal | NFL News





Chris Jones led the Chiefs in sacks last year

A week after signing Patrick Mahomes to the biggest contract in sports history, the Kansas City Chiefs have tied down a key asset on defense.

The Super Bowl champions have agreed a new four-year, $85m deal that includes $60m in guarantees with defensive tackle Chris Jones, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Having led the team with nine sacks in the 2019 regular season, Jones became the recipient of the Chiefs’ franchise tag earlier this offseason.

The 26-year-old, who had been due to earn $16.1m under the tag in 2020, quickly made known of his desire to sign a multi-year extension and had reportedly been seeking $20m.

His new deal looks set to make him the third defensive tackle in the NFL to earn at least $20m, following the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Indianapolis Colts’ DeForest Buckner.

Per Schefter, Jones’ deal will see him earn $37m at signing, with $60m guaranteed for injury and $5m available in incentives.

Jones had hinted at a holdout similar to that of running back Le’Veon Bell had his contract demands not been met by the Chiefs.

The deal comes a day before Wednesday’s 4pm franchise-tag deadline, with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue one of the high-profile disputes yet to be resolved.

It meanwhile looks as though Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will have to wait until next year before signing long-term extensions like that of Jones’.

