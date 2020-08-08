Chris Iannetta “Believed To Be Retiring”

12: 49 PM: Iannetta discussed his choice to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, stating that he informed the Yankees in the offseason that he was going to retire if he wasn’t on the Major League lineup. That position didn’t alter after Higashioka was hurt.

“If I didn’t make the group out of spring, I was going to call it a profession …That’s sort of what taken place when they took me off the lineup and desired me to go to Scranton,” Iannetta stated. “ I resembled, no. I wasn’t ready to hold on or relax and await somebody to get harmed or get phoned once again. I have actually never ever wanted anybody to get harmed in my whole profession, and I wasn’t ready to begin now“

12: 40 PM: The Yankees put catcher Chris Iannetta on their limited list the other day, a rather curious deal that might now be a bit more clear. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports (Twitter link) that Iannetta “ is thought to be retiring” after 14 seasons in the majors.

Originally a fourth-round choice for the Rockies in the 2004 draft, Iannetta invested 8 seasons in overall with Colorado, initially from 2006-11 and after that a return for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In in between those stints at Coors Field, Iannetta likewise invested 4 seasons with the Angels (after being handled a noteworthy trade that sent out Tyler Chatwood to Colorado), and …