Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Narrowly Escaped Her Car During Massive Flood! (Video)

What an insane close call for Elsa Pataky!

The 44- year-old starlet and wife of Marvel motion picture star Chris Hemsworth showed that similar to her spouse’s on-screen superhero character, she understands how to save herself from a sticky scenario.

Elsa discovered herself actually stuck in the rain after trying to drive throughout a flooded highway near her house in Byron Bay,Australia Ugh, how horrible!

Pataky recorded the whole experience on her Instagram Story while telling fans through her idea procedure, detailed. As the water kept increasing around her fixed car, she described:

“I got stuck, yes. Awesome. Oh god, oh god, what am I doing?”

Oh no! Following days of heavy rains in the location, the Fast and Furious star rapidly recognized she bit off more than she might chew by taking that specific path:

“A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross! What two days of rain can do!”

But nonetheless, she improvised and discovered a method to break complimentary while her friends and family seen from a range:

“My only option… through the window!!”

She wasn’t kidding, either! VIEW the escape objective on your own in the clip (listed below):

OMG, phew!

Thankfully, things ended up alright! One of the clips included (above) programs Hemsworth’s fitness instructor Luke Zocchi and a couple of other guys preparing to tow the car out of the flooded roadway. We guess Thor took the day of rest, however this will do. Ha!

In all severity, however, conditions like those are absolutely nothing to have fun with and we hope the starlet can continue to ensure and clever choices progressing. Reactions to this, Perezcious readers? What would U do if you remained in her shoes ??

