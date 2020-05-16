Chris Gayle avoids punishment for Ramnaresh Sarwan comments but stands by criticism | Cricket News





Chris Gayle has stood by comments by which he criticised former West Indies team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan

Chris Gayle has averted punishment for his criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan – regardless of standing by comments by which he referred to as his former West Indies team-mate “evil” and “a snake”.

Gayle made the remarks on YouTube in late April following his launch from Caribbean Premier League facet Jamaica Tallawahs, the place Sarwan is assistant coach.

The CPL Tournament Committee is happy with Gayle’s assertion explaining his preliminary comments, regardless that he has not retracted them.

“In so far as my resentment at the treatment, I stand by my comments in those videos. My words were spoken from the heart,” stated Gayle, who received the CPL with Jamaica in 2013 and 2016.

“Having stated that, I should be trustworthy and say I now realise how parts of my comments could also be seen as being damaging to Cricket West Indies and to the CPL Tournament and its model – a match which I’ve sincerely loved not simply being part of but additionally serving to to construct and promote.

“It was by no means my intention to break the T20 Tournament, as enjoying within the CPL has assured a possibility for the previous seven years to play in entrance of the nice followers of the Caribbean. This is a privilege which I genuinely respect and have by no means taken for granted.

“I made these movies with one single intention – to clarify to the followers in Jamaica the explanations behind what has now grow to be my second departure from Tallawahs franchise.

“It was my biggest want to end my CPL profession in Jamaica – enjoying in entrance of my house crowd at Sabina Park with the franchise that I had beforehand led to 2 CPL titles.

“Right now, my eyes are fixed firmly on the season ahead, and the new challenge which playing for the St. Lucia Zouks franchise will bring. I hope to see you there.”

Gayle’s new franchise, St Lucia Zouks, have but to succeed in the ultimate of the CPL in seven makes an attempt, with their finest end fourth in 2016.

The 2020 CPL is because of start in August, with Barbados Tridents defending champions.