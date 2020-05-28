Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal all told to prepare to lead Ineos at Tour de France | Cycling News





Team INEOS riders set off on a trip at their pre-season coaching camp in Gran Canaria.

Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal have all been told they need to

prepare to lead Team Ineos if this yr’s Tour de France goes forward.

Leadership points have as soon as once more come to the fore within the staff because the three former Tour winners vie for supremacy.

Froome, 35, is determined for a shot at a record-equalling fifth title following his lengthy comeback from damage, whereas defending champion Bernal, by far the youngest of the three at 23, has mentioned he doesn’t need to sacrifice himself for

others.

Thomas, 34, winner of the 2018 version, has additionally made the Tour his precedence.

The state of affairs even led to stories that Froome, out of contract this winter, may look to make a uncommon mid-season transfer away from the staff forward of the Tour so as to safe management elsewhere, although that’s seen as extremely unlikely.

Chris Froome returned to competitors after an eight-month absence at the UAE Tour in February

No guarantees have been made to any of the riders, with Ineos eager for them all to arrive of their greatest form at the race, which is now scheduled to start on August 29, two months later than initially deliberate.

“In a team with three previous winners of the Tour, all have shown they are capable of leading the team and all are encouraged to prepare to do so,” a staff assertion mentioned.

“We know quite a bit modifications in our sport and a last determination on roles shall be made nearer to the time when extra data is offered about every rider’s type, health and which most closely fits the general staff technique.

“Given the strength of this year’s opposition we know that it is the collective strength, unity and experience of our team which will optimise our chances of winning.”