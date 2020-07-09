Chris Froome: Four-time Tour de France winner to leave at end of season | Cycling News





Chris Froome is a seven-time Grand Tour winner

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.

Froome said: “It is a huge phenomenal decade with the Team, we now have achieved so much together and I’ll always treasure the memories.

“I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team INEOS.”

More to follow…