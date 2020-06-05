Chris Froome and Kevin Pietersen set for The Race – Wheels for Heroes, live on Sky Sports | News News





Kevin Pietersen will probably be among the many celebrities being chased by 4-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome on Zwift

Kevin Pietersen, Chris Froome, Ryan Giggs, Steph Houghton, and a wealth of different celebrities are coming collectively for The Race – Wheels for Heroes, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

The quartet will probably be amongst these participating in a digital race utilizing the Zwift app to assist elevate funds to supply new mortgage bikes for NHS employees to securely journey to work for free throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rivals will all be tackling the identical 22.9km ‘Volcano climb’ route and will probably be being chased by the 4-time Tour de France champion Froome.

Froome will probably be final to begin and will hunt the celebrities down as they attempt to attain the end earlier than anybody else.

Also participating within the digital race will probably be England rugby worldwide Maro Itoje, Lee Westwood, Ryan Giggs, Darren Gough, Olly Murs, Kirsty Gallagher, Andrew Flintoff and Mel C of the Spice Girls.

Ahead of the race, the celebrities will every have taken a Functional Threshold Power [FTP] check to determine their handicap and ensuing begin instances.

The programme on Sky Sports will probably be hosted by Laura Woods with live commentary of the race from Matt Stephens and Romesh Ranganathan.

“Froome is just going to have to sit and wait for about 10 or 15 minutes! He’ll have to have a coffee or some food before being told that it’s time to go,” Pietersen stated to Sky Sports.

“It’s going to be full out effort from me, trying to catch everyone,” Froome shared. “It’s definitely an added incentive to make sure that I catch Kevin because I can’t have him winning this event!”

Already the rivals have been sharing their pleasure for race day on their social media channels.

“Can the oldest hang on in there? I would doubt it, but I’ll try,” Gough stated on Twitter.

Pietersen has been retaining his followers updated together with his coaching, and because the organiser of the road-up, he’ll have his eye on the prize or at the very least, probably the most respectable place potential.

Watch ‘The Race – Wheels for Heroes’ live on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix, additionally you possibly can take pleasure in it through a stream on the Sky Sports You Tube channel.