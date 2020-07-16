Chris Evans sending ‘Captain America’ shield to Bridger Walker

“Captain America here, so I read your story, I saw what you did and I’m sure you heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans said in a video message posted to an Instagram page started by Walker’s aunt. “I’m going to track down your address and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it.”

When Walker’s father asked him why that he jumped between his sister and canine, he is said to have told them, “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the statement from the family obtained by CNN.

The young boy also caught Anne Hathaway’s attention.