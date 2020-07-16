Chris Evans Revives Captain America To Call A Heroic 6-Year-Old Boy Who Saved His Little Sis From A Dog Attack!

This is just the most uplifting story EVER!

A 6-year-old boy named Bridger Walker jumped in to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack recently, leaving him with huge bite marks and bruises across his body. The little one even underwent two hours of surgery to repair some of his wounds sustained during the attack, eventually requiring more than 90 stitches across his body by the end of it all.

But as his family grappled with his recovery from the scary encounter, news of his heroic defense of his sister quickly began going viral all across social media, spurred on by the fact that he told his father this when asked about saving his sister (below):

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Whoa! What a tough little dude!!!

So impressed with his selflessness, the boy’s aunt started an Instagram page sharing his selflessness. At one point, the page somehow came across Anne Hathaway‘s social media feed, and earlier this week, she posted her own series of pics of Bridger while further sharing his amazing story:

Wow!!!

As you can see, Hathaway tagged Mark Ruffalo in her post, and quickly several other celebs including Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, and Robbie Amell reached out to Bridger and the Walker family.

The little hero’s aunt, Nicole, shared a series of pics showing an incredible interchange the family had with an ever-impressed Holland, for one:

Wow!

But it was Bridger’s Captain America obsession that really pushed this thing into incredible, feel-good viral territory. When Hathaway and other celebs realized what a fan the boy was of the patriotic superhero, they naturally reached out to Chris Evans to come through with the goods.

And the Massachusetts native didn’t disappoint. Ch-ch-check out this amazing video from the REAL Captain America (below):

Ahhhh! So great!!!

Such a feel-good story to see celebs reaching out to amazing young people from all walks of life. And it really hits home considering how brave Bridger was to save his sister and take on all those injuries in her place. A true Avenger if we’ve ever seen one!!!

The child’s family was left nearly speechless by the outpouring of gratitude and appreciation, as Bridger’s aunt further indicated on Wednesday in a follow-up post to the social network:

So great! #BridgerStrong, indeed! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is this amazing or what?? Love it!!!