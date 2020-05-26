Chris Evans nearly turned down the ‘Captain America’ role

“That was back when the superhero thing was just taking off. I had just been dumped and I needed it,” he mentioned.

Evans mentioned began having panic assaults whereas filming “Puncture” in 2010.

“It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set,” he mentioned. “I really started to think, ‘I’m not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I’m not sure if I’m feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'”

By the time Marvel requested him to check for the role of “Captain America,” in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” he turned them down.

Marvel got here again, Evans mentioned, and supplied the role outright.

It took speaking to his therapist, household and fellow superhero “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. to say sure to the role.

“It was the best decision I’ve ever made, and I really owe that to [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake,” Evans mentioned, including, “To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition.”