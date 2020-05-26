Chris Evans almost turned down Captain America role due to severe anxiety, panic attacks

Chris Evans’s nervousness almost led him to stroll away from Hollywood.

The Marvel famous person, 38, opened up about struggling mini panic attacks earlier in his profession. He pinpoints the began of them to 2007 — when Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer got here out and he was recovering from a breakup. (He cut up with Jessica Biel round that point.) He stated his severe nervousness led him to flip down probabilities to display screen check for Captain America and made him take into account quitting appearing fully.

Evans advised the Awards Chatter podcast that it was a bizarre interval for him. He felt his appearing initiatives — 2001’s Not Another Teen Movie and 2004’s Cellular in 2004 — weren’t displaying his expertise.

“There was a period of time where you start thinking, ‘Man, I can’t make a good movie. I don’t know what it is,’” he recalled. “‘I wonder how many chances I’m gonna get at this.’”

He then missed missed out on a string of roles — in Gone Baby Gone, Milk, Elizabethtown and Fracture — and felt that when he made a movie that truly showcased his expertise (like 2007’s Sunshine), it went unnoticed. (“Nobody sees my good movies,” he laughed.)

On prime of that, he had gone via a breakup, explaining, “I had simply been dumped and I wanted it!” (Though he didn’t identify who he cut up from, Evans and Biel, who began courting in 2001, parted methods in 2006 after fives years collectively. In early 2007, she rebounded with Justin Timberlake — and so they went on to marry.)

By the time the Fantastic Four sequel got here out in June 2007 (he performed Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Evans had privately been struggling severe nervousness. And it escalated when he began filming 2010’s Puncture.

“It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set,” Evans recalled. “I really started to think, ‘I’m not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I’m not sure if I’m feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'”

At that point, Marvel reached out to him once more about one other superhero role: Captain America. He was invited to display screen check for Steve Rogers for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. If it labored out, it might be a nine-film deal and an enormous payday. But Evans feared saying sure, pondering being thrust additional into the highlight in such a high-profile role would make his nervousness fully debilitating.

“My struggling can be my very own,” Evans stated.

So he turned down the prospect to check — a number of instances. However, the supply acquired higher — fewer movies for a better paycheck. And ultimately the studio provided him the role outright, saying no check was crucial. He stated he had a dialog with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. — they shared the identical agent — in addition to his therapist and household. Ultimately he was swayed not to let his concern win. He then saiid sure.

Now, he calls it “the best decision I’ve ever made” and credits Marvel’s Kevin Feige “for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake.”

And on the finish of the day, “All the issues that I used to be fearing by no means actually got here to fruition.”

He stated that he fell in love with the role — and his fellow Avengers helped him really feel comfy with the celebrity.

“It was nice having Chris Hemsworth around because he was going through it, too,” he said of the Thor star. I mean, at the time Downey’s Downey and Scarlett’s Scarlett [Johansson]. And [Mark] Ruffalo and [Jeremy] Renner, at the time, were crushing it, too. Hemsworth and I were very new and we also had the stand-alones and so I think we shared in our anxiety, and at least that made it a little bit more comforting.”

Evans has gone on to play the role in additional than 10 movies, most not too long ago Avengers: Endgame.

Evans is selling American crime drama Defending Jacob, primarily based on the William Landay novel, Apple TV+. The finale airs Friday.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want day by day popular culture information delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s publication.