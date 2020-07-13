Chris Eubank Jr’s sparring partner Denis Douglin wrongly predicted he would lose to James DeGale | Boxing News





Chris Eubank Jr (right) defeated James DeGale in February 2019

Chris Eubank Jr is being targeted by Denis Douglin, his former sparring partner who controversially picked him to be beaten by James DeGale.

Eubank Jr admitted he was “surprised” last year before his fight with DeGale when Douglin, a training partner he hired, said: “Chris fell for the simple traps I set him and James is much better and slicker than I am.”

Even DeGale admitted: “I would been very unhappy if one of my sparring partners had said something like this about me.”

Eubank Jr earned a career-best bring about by beating DeGale, who retired briefly afterwards, via a unanimous decision last year.

Douglin has told Sky Sports: “I said when he fought the DeGale from before his Badou Jack fight, it would be a lot of for Eubank Jr.

“That DeGale had more experience and was an Olympian.

“But the DeGale we’d seen as lately? The DeGale that fought Jack? I knew Eubank Jr would beat him.

“I said it because I was trying to get under Chris’ skin. I’d like to fight Chris. We have an excellent relationship but, now I’m at 160lbs, I want to fight him.

“I have no problem with Chris but I’m calling him out.

“I respect Chris – he is just a hell of a fighter with a hell of a work ethic. Just because I’m calling him out that does not mean I believe less of him.

“But we’re in the exact same weight class and I believe I could beat him.

“We’ve sparred since when he was planning for his last fight. It was super competitive. We talked a whole lot and banged a lot. I would say I obtained the most effective of the work. He would say that he got the best of it. That’s how fighters are.

“So let’s fight, and let’s see.”

Eubank Jr received on his PEOPLE debut final time out and contains relocated his / her career stateside with Roy Jones Jr as his / her newest instructor.

Douglin, a former opposition of George Groves, recalls his portion in Eubank Jr’s biggest-ever win more popularly.

“It was a great experience,” he stated. “I remained in his residence, not a motel, which was awesome.

“Eubank Jr is among the hardest employees I’ve have you ever been around.

“Because he trained himself he doesn’t have some of the skill. But his work ethic? That’s great. He is a very focused fighter.”