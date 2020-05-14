Chris Eubank Jr still hopes to challenge Jermall Charlo for the WBC middleweight title this year | Boxing News





Chris Eubank Jr is focusing on Jermall Charlo’s WBC title

Chris Eubank Jr still hopes to challenge Jermall Charlo for the WBC title this year and has maintained his coaching regime whereas he awaits information on his subsequent combat.

The 30-year-old fought on the similar invoice as Charlo final December, gaining the WBA ‘interim’ belt with a technical knockout of Matvey Korobov, and may very well be on a collision course along with his American middleweight rival.

Eubank Jr has been working with Roy Jones Jr, the former four-weight world champion, in latest weeks and is assured he would break Charlo’s 30-fight unbeaten document.

He instructed The PBC podcast: “Any man that is obtained a belt in the middleweight division is totally on my radar – and he has certainly one of the belts, so that’s positively a combat that I’m wanting to get this year, hopefully.

Jermall Charlo just isn’t a formidable champion, says Eubank Jr

“Nothing impresses me. He hasn’t fought anyone of notice, and I noticed a hell of numerous weaknesses in his skill when he fought Korobov.

“That’s a fight that I believe I would win comfortably.”

After making his US debut, Eubank Jr had been working in the direction of a combat this summer season, and he stays optimistic about returning to the ring in the subsequent few months.

“I haven’t had anything official,” he stated.

“I was told I was supposed to fight in June-July before this happened, so I can only hope that is still my schedule.”