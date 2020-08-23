Chris Dobey aiming to emulate Dimitri Van den Bergh’s major breakthrough | Darts News





Chris Dobey feels he is prepared to win a PDC major title

Chris Dobey aspires to emulate Dimitri Van den Bergh by declaring a breakthrough title and taking his location at the really leading table in darts.

‘The Dream-Maker’ protected a shock success at last month’s Matchplay; a win which moved the Belgian star into the leading tiers of the sport.

And ‘Hollywood’ feels he is nearby from a comparable breakthrough.

“Seeing Dimitri winning it makes me more hungry than ever,” Dobey stated in an interview with The Darts Show podcast.

“You take a look at the similarity Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri now, they have actually come out of no place and undoubtedly that little self-confidence …