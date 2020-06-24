Chris D’Elia’s ‘You’ co-star Penn Badgley on comedian’s sexual harassment allegations: ‘It’s very disturbing’

CHRIS D’ELIA’S FORMER CO-STAR WHITNEY CUMMINGS ON COMEDIAN’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACCUSATIONS: ‘ENRAGED’

Last year, the comedian appeared in a string of episodes of the drama series “You,” in which that he played a pedophile. Now, Penn Badgley, star of the show has spoken out concerning the allegations.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” Badgley, 33, told the Los Angeles Times‘ podcast “Can’t Stop Watching.”

The actor revealed that after allegations against D’Elia come to light, the producers of “You” reached out to Jenna Ortega, who appeared onscreen with D’Elia “to make sure she felt safe.”

“I was very troubled by [the accusations]. I will be very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I understand that, if there’s such a thing we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women,” Badgley added. “

The “You” star isn’t the sole co-star of D’Elia’s to speak out, as Whitney Cummings also addressed the allegations publically.

“It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris,” Cummings, 37, said on the web. “I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned.”

Cummings deemed D’Elia’s behavior as “predatory,” and pledged never to remain “silent” on such “abuse[s] of power” later on.