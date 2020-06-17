Chris D’Elia: YOU star and comedian responds to underage sexual misconduct and grooming allegations

Chris D’Elia has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The 40-year-old comedian, who starred in season two of Netflix’s YOU, has been accused of inappropriate conduct, including with underage girls. Accusations began appearing on social media on Tuesday.

He denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, telling the website: “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

D’Elia added: “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”





He told TMZ he is “truly sorry”, describing himself as “a dumb guy who DEFINITELY let [himself] get swept up in my lifestyle”.

“That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he told the website.

On Monday, a woman shared screenshots of alleged interactions with D’Elia, writing among other messages: “Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand-up comedian twice [your] age.”

Another woman tweeted: ”F*** you @chrisdelia. You solicited nudes from minors while [you] were in Vancouver and tried to f*** my friend once we were 16, and when I called [you] on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life basically didn’t delete it.”