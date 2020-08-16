Chris D’Elia replaced by Tig Notaro in upcoming Netflix movie following sexual misconduct allegations

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie covered primary photography in 2015 and was in the middle of post-production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and close down most significant Hollywood productions. In light of the allegations, the outlet reports that D’Elia’s part will be modified out by method of a mix of reshoots and CG/green screen impacts to offer Notaro his part.

CHRIS D’ELIA’S ‘YOU’ CO-STAR PENN BADGLEY ON COMEDIAN’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS: ‘IT’S VERY DISTURBING’

Notaro, on the other hand, has just recently stepped up her acting video game thanks to starring in her own program, “One Mississippi,” along with a bit part on “Star Trek: Discovery.” The cancer survivor shot to popularity thanks to her non-traditional standup, which formerly made her 2Grammy nominations She’ll co-star along with Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweigh öfer, Ra úl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win are likewise in the cast.

D’Elia continues to reject reports after numerous ladies came forward triggered by an accuser who shared screenshots of e-mails she declares to …