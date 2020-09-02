Chris D’Elia accused of exposing himself

It was 2011 when Drust stated D’Elia asked her for a trip house from a Los Angeles dining establishment where she had actually come by to satisfy D’Elia and a good friend. That trip never ever took place, nevertheless, due to the fact that when they entered into her vehicle, Drust stated D’Elia unzipped his trousers and exposed himself to her.

Three females, consisting of Drust, another female who has actually asked to stay confidential for individual factors, and Laura Vitarelli, who initially shared her account with the Los Angeles Times in June, all informed CNN that D’Elia exposed himself to them on different events without their authorization.

D’Elia rejects these claims and “emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent,” Andrew Brettler, D’Elia’s lawyer, informed CNN.

‘ I had actually marked him as safe’ The night D’Elia presumably exposed himself to Drust, they had actually been at Jones dining establishment in West Hollywood with a shared buddy. Drust stated she had actually fulfilled D’Elia a handful of times prior to that night and considered him an “acquaintance.” Drust, who was 26 at the time, informed CNN that as she was preparing to leave, D’Elia asked her for a trip house. “I said, ‘Sure.’ This was really before everyone was taking Ubers and I had marked him as safe, which equals a non-threatening male,” Drust informed CNN. “He was good friends with some of my …

