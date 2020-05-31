Chris Cuomo’s ratings plummet as Americans tire of brothers’ schtick

At first, the shtick was profitable. Ratings hit an all-time excessive on March 30, with 862,000 day by day viewers within the 25-54 age demographic. But since then, in accordance with the Daily Mail, the ratings for Cuomo Prime Time have tanked, plummeting by 50 % since Chris recovered from COVID.

While all of the cable information exhibits have seen ratings drop as a result of COVID exhaustion, Cuomo has significantly grated along with his “frequently silly and un-substantive interviews” along with his older brother — during which they’ve fought over who their mom cherished extra; Andrew’s “double barrel shotgun” nostril, and Andrew’s “single status.”

The segments have been panned as ratings stunts achieved for laughs whereas hundreds of New Yorkers died of the coronavirus.

The Cuomos had been slammed again last week by Queens lawmaker Eric Ulrich, who’s demanding the City Council examine Gov. Cuomo’s dealing with of the COVID-19 disaster in nursing properties, the place over 5,800 aged have perished.

“Thus far, the Governor has avoided answering tough questions about his decision. His recent appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time was equally disgraceful,” Ulrich fumed.

“Journalism that truly aims to restore trust in media would hold Andrew Cuomo to account for these missteps,” David A. Graham wrote in the Atlantic this week. “The problem comes when the efforts to juice ratings start to get in the way of accurate journalism that holds officials accountable.”

“The View” host Meghan McCain additionally blasted the bros on Twitter for the nursing house disaster, retweeting journalist Nicholas Fondacaro who posted a clip of the Cuomos and mentioned: “Instead of asking his brother, @NYGovCuomo why he decided to pack COVID patients into nursing homes, killing untold amounts of people, @ChrisCuomo pulled out oversized, prop cotton swabs to mock how big his brother’s nose was. This is the state of ‘journalism’ on @CNN.”

Viewers have additionally been upset with hair-trigger tempered Chris Cuomo’s hypocritical habits through the pandemic.

At the top of April, CNN aired a posed video of Cuomo “re-emerging” from his quarantine within the basement of his Hamptons mansion, regardless of Cuomo having been out and about in East Hampton every week earlier and getting into a fight with a “jackass loser fat-tire biker” who had requested why an contaminated unmasked Cuomo was breaking quarantine.

