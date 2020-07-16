Chris Cuomo, Who Joked With His Brother While Thousands Died In NY, Has On-Air Meltdown Over Trump’s Goya Photo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had an on-screen meltdown over President Trump showing support for Goya Foods in an Instagram post.

The background here is that the company has been the subject of a liberal-fueled boycott after CEO Bob Unanue made supportive comments about the President.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” he said at a White House event, prompting outrage from the left.

Earlier this week, Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior White House adviser, posted an image of herself holding a can of Goya black beans.

Her father one-upped her, hilariously posing at his desk with an assortment of Goya products.

Fredo Triggered

If Trump’s post was designed to trigger the media into an apoplectic fit, boy did he ever succeed.

Cuomo, who likes to play up this faux image of being a tough guy for his fans, started cursing on-air last night over the photo.

“The pandemic is in full effect. It’s feasting on us, especially red states whose governors followed Trump’s trail of denial to their own detriment,” he railed.

“You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bulls***?! Are you kidding me?! Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about?! Pandemic priorities?” a red-faced Cuomo added.

It’s ironic how Chris Cuomo’s flipping out over the Trump’s Goya photos “during a pandemic,” when he had his own brother on to make jokes with and hold a gigantic cotton swab as part of a gag. pic.twitter.com/fSG0JWA0H8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 16, 2020

Hypocrite

The Cuomo rant is even more infuriating when you realize that this weapons-grade moron spent segment after segment for months with his brother making jokes while thousands of elderly people in New York died as a direct result of his executive orders.

Fredo refused to even address the nursing home scandal that has plagued his more accomplished brother for months now, instead opting to make jokes about the size of his nose.

Awww. @NYGovCuomo is auditioning for a new comedy show with @ChrisCuomo on @CNN. Of course the Gov didn’t address the thousands of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. (Roughly 20 percent of all deaths in our state). Enjoy the giant swab! https://t.co/U5Yl487oUm — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

And lest we forget that the man super-sensitive to the pandemic today because Trump made him angry over a photo stunt, himself concocted a completely fake COVID-related publicity stunt and disguised it as actual news.

Video (2/2): @TuckerCarlson turns up the heat on Fredo @ChrisCuomo for acting like a “buff cable news Lazarus” when he’s instead filled with “narcissism.” With help from “shameless cheeseballs” at CNN, they created a scandal by demanding we stay locked in while he roams #Tucker pic.twitter.com/GLgE9hHa2n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2020

So seriously, Fredo, spare us the crocodile tears over “pandemic priorities.”

It’s garbage like this that has several former CNN staffers blasting the network over “a lack of self-awareness” during the Donald Trump era.

Trump’s Goya photo isn’t the joke. Chris Cuomo is.