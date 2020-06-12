Chris Cuomo Tries To Prove Trump Is The Cause Of ‘Systemic Racism,’ Ends Up Dragging Obama Instead

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attempted to show President Trump’s culpability in promoting ‘systemic racism,’ but finished up using statistics and data from before his amount of time in office.

“[Systemic racism] is a proven fact that you see everywhere you look in monochrome, the immediate proof is in the cabinet, where Trump has one black cabinet member and one black domestic policy advisor,” Cuomo claimed.

He then told viewers to “start with the economy,” while an on-screen chart showed statistics from the Pew Research Center poll distributed in … 2016.

Any idea who had been President in 2016?

If that he keeps this up, Cuomo might supplant his colleague Don Lemon as the dumbest man on television.

And you know what, he kept it up.

Cuomo proceeded to hold yet another data set on the screen, again from the 2016 study.

As the Obama-era statistics graced the screen, Cuomo said: “So much for Trump’s economy being the best ever for black people.”

So much for Cuomo’s Mensa application.

Misleading viewers, CNN’s Chris Cuomo just blamed President Trump for systemic racism in the economy… by quoting data that stops in 2016. pic.twitter.com/yvHNeqTUwV — TELEVISION News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 12, 2020

Fredo Is Called Out

Viewers were quick to jump on Cuomo’s glaringly obvious mistake.

Pollster Frank Luntz explained, “Tonight, [Chris Cuomo] criticized Trump’s economy while using data that stops in 2016.”

“This is complete incompetence,” that he added. “Journalistically and editorially.”

Cuomo should pin that to the very best of his resume now.

Greg Price of the Daily Caller said that what viewers just witnessed was “an unbelievable amount of journalist(ic) incompetence.”

So quite simply, Chris Cuomo offers a scathing rebuke of the Obama-Biden economy. https://t.co/8TQR88w8Xg — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) June 12, 2020

Consistent Liar

This isn’t the first time Cuomo has been caught making a fake narrative on his fake show airing on a fake network.

In April, Cuomo was leveled by Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he was caught staging a segment showing him emerging from his basement quarantine.

Turned out – by his own admission – he previously been out in public weekly earlier, breaking social distancing requirements, and got into an altercation with a “loser, fat tire biker” that required a police report filing.

Video (2/2): @TuckerCarlson arises the heat on Fredo @ChrisCuomo for acting like a “buff cable news Lazarus” when he’s instead full of “narcissism.” With help from “shameless cheeseballs” at CNN, they created a scandal by demanding we stay locked in while he roams #Tucker pic.twitter.com/GLgE9hHa2n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2020

Cuomo will most likely avoid admitting his mistake and come back with updated statistics to ‘prove’ his point.

Keep in mind, though, that the mainstream media is now doing their best to pretend that the economy is tanking because of Trump’s policies and never a historic pandemic and overblown response by states to turn off businesses.

Prior to that particular, Trump was making his or her own history by producing a robust economy that flirted consistently with historically low unemployment rates for all Americans of every race.

Whatever Cuomo does to pivot using this embarrassing mess, remember that he was citing Obama’s economy when it came to racial disparities, perhaps not Trump’s