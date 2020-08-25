Chris Cuomo Slammed After Accusing Senator Tim Scott Of ‘Carrying Water’ For Trump

CNN’s Chris Cuomo got a reasonable share of criticism after accusing Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) of “carrying water” for President Trump.

By nearly all accounts, Scott provided an effective speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday night, covering his life’s journey from “cotton to Congress.”

“It’s about the promise of America. It’s about you and me. Our challenges and heartbreaks, hopes and dreams,” he stated. “We have work to do, but I believe in the goodness of America, the promise that all men and all women are created equal.”

Scott likewise hammered Democrat candidate Joe Biden for remarks in which he implicated African-Americans of not being really “black” if they choose the President.

The fascinating speech led Fox News character Dana Perino to describe Scott as a “national treasure.”

“His story is incredible, but also he is able to show a contrast between the Republicans and the Democrats with a smile,” she stated. “And there’s something to be said for that.”