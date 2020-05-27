Chris Cuomo Has “Funky Stuff” in His Blood Work After Battling Coronavirus

While Chris Cuomo already battled coronavirus, the combat is not over for him.

On Tuesday evening, practically 4 weeks since he introduced he had tested negative for the virus after testing positive the month earlier, the CNN anchor revealed he is not absolutely rid of the sickness.

“People who’ve been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors to weird stuff in their blood work. I’m one of them,” he mentioned on his eponymous present, Cuomo Prime Time.

“I still have weird stuff going on with my lungs. I’m not back to where I was before I had the virus, but I can work. I can hang out. I can engage with my family. I’m going to be able to do plasma donations, which I want to do with you, together, to show the audience how it works if people are able to do that. But, I’m not 100 percent and there’s funky stuff in my blood work that doctors say is what they see in people who’ve had COVID, so freaks me out a little bit.”

Nevertheless, Cuomo is comforted by the truth that he isn’t the one one to expertise such residual results.

“Commiserate is a word for a reason and people like to suffer together, so as long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky blood work, I’ll just keep taking it one day at a time.”



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s youthful brother is not the one one in his household who has been affected by coronavirus. His spouse of practically 20 years, Cristina Cuomo, tested positive for coronavirus, as did their 14-year-old son, each of whom are now feeling well.

“Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram on May 5. “More household time, to have antibodies and have the ability to donate.