CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who has been sharing his experience since testing positive for coronavirus, announced his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has also been diagnosed with Covid-19 during an interview with his brother and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Chris Cuomo announces his wife, Cristina, diagnosed with coronavirus
