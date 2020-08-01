Chris Cuomo announces his wife, Cristina, diagnosed with coronavirus

By
Mayukh Saha
-

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who has been sharing his experience since testing positive for coronavirus, announced his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has also been diagnosed with Covid-19 during an interview with his brother and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
