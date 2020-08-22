Chris Cornell’s statue vandalized at Seattle museum, late singer’s widow and kids ‘heartbroken’

“We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” MoPOP stated in a declaration by means ofThe Seattle Times “We have notified appropriate authorities and have cordoned off the area so that professional conservators can assess the damage and develop a plan that will restore this important piece of public art without damaging it further.”

Seattle is Cornell’s home town. His better half, Vicky Cornell, commissioned the piece and contributed it to the museum as a method to honor the late artist. It depicts the vocalist holding a Gibson guitar with one hand in the air as he’s using his signature boots and pet tags.

Vicky required to Instagram late Friday to share that she and the couple’s kids were “heartbroken” to discover of the act of vandalism.

“The statue is not only art, but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide,” Vicky captioned an image of the statue.

His widow went on to explain that the act was “not in the course of riots or protests.” She declared the damage was performed by a “single disrupted …