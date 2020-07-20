Chris Cornell’s daughter launches Instagram series about mental health, discusses ‘trauma and loss’

Silver’s first episode of “Mind Wide Open” is with Trauma Stewardship Institute’s Laura van Dernoot Lipsy, who is a trauma expert.

“As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects,” Silver, 19, said in the press release.

She continued: “There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional well-being.”

“It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through ‘Mind Wide Open,'” the young adult said.

In honor of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s birthday, his family also released a never-before-heard cover of Guns N’ Roses’ song “Patience.”

Cornell died at 52 years old and his death was ruled a suicide.