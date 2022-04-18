“Chopchopik” was a children’s musical, entertaining and educational performance on the stage of the Hovhannes Tumanyan Puppet Theater in Yerevan. The little audience was already in a happy mood before the start of the performance, and the applause was endless. It was often heard from their lips. “The curtain will open soon.” It opened. The show has started. The main character of the play “Chapchopik” on the stage is Seth, played by a young, talented actor Vahagn Tovmasyan. It would be surprising if the children did not immediately respond to his “face not washed for days”, to the movements, to the child-specific fun while eating.

Seth, who loves the universe and is kind of wise, finds himself in an incomprehensible situation: all things leave him. And people around him made it clear that all this was connected with the fact that he had not been washed.

Vahagn Tovmasyan managed to convince the young audience through a brilliant acting that the future astronaut Seth is really like that, smart, but he does not like to be washed. At the same time, it is interesting that all the items left Seth, except the plane. This may also have given the little boy the opportunity to make new flights.

The light-image transitions also aroused the children’s interest. They kept listing the names of the animals that passed in the form of shadows.

Then the little prince visits the boy with his advice. He told about keeping the planet clean, then asked if there is any water in your country that you do not wash. Seth’s answer to the question followed. “Everything is on our planet. I live in the most beautiful country, Armenia. “

And here is Chopchopik, who is very angry with Seth’s behavior, explains how important a healthy lifestyle is for a person. During the performance, the image of a dog also caused great joy to the small audience. Finally, everyone is able to persuade Seth to wash up and go back to normal life.

The performance is over. When the children saw Vahagn Tovmasyan, who played Seth, in the yard, they shouted, “Seth, Seth.” This is probably the best way to show how impressive the performance was for the children.

Vova ARZUMANYAN

«Morning:» Daily Newspaper

16.04.202:2: