The clean up operation began at Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone on Wednesday after police in the city reclaimed their precinct following the mayor’s early morning executive order to vacate the location.

Bulldozers moved in and crushed the camp where protesters occupied several blocks around a park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Officers had abandoned the building on June 8 following clashes with protesters calling for an end to police brutality.

But Republicans, light emitting diode by Mitch McConnell, say the move to turn off the zone ‘is a few deaths too late’ after two black men were shot dead.

At least 31 people were arrested at the CHOP zone Wednesday which includes seen two deadly shootings and crime rise by more than 500 per cent in just over three weeks.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell tweeted: ‘Finally. Twenty-some days and several deaths too late. The rule of law must not fade in and out with the fashions of the radical left.’

Rep Doug Collins added: ‘It’s sad that it took two deaths for the Seattle mayor to finally realize what we’ve known all along. WE NEED OUR POLICE!’

Pictures show trash and debris being collected by city workers with tents and protest signs removed. Police said they found ‘recovered improvised spike strips—designed to puncture vehicle tires—in the location of the CHOP’.

The 31 arrests were for failure to disperse, obstruction, assault, and unlawful weapon possession, they added.

Seattle Department of Transportation begins removing plywood away from closed Seattle Police East Precinct

Calling the particular gathering at the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park a good ‘unlawful assembly’ Mayor Jenny Durkan required all obstacles be taken out in a good order released in the first hours associated with Wednesday.

Seattle law enforcement confirmed in a twitter update early Wednesday that they will be ‘in the location this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order’. Officers in huge range gear released a dispersal order at 5am resulting in the 31 arrests in a matter of 30 moments amid fears the particular protesters can now move to West Precinct.

Police messaged: ‘Because potential foods in latest shootings might still be in the area, and because a number of them in the region are in possession associated with firearms, Seattle Police officials involved in this morning’s response is going to be equipped with extra protective equipment.’

Eyewitness Omari Salisbury said: ‘The Seattle Police Department essentially reclaimed the particular precinct in less than 30 minutes, 5 feet at a time using the bicycle officials out in front.’

Speaking outside of the precinct Wednesday morning law enforcement chief Carmen Best verified her officials had gotten back the precinct, with the help of Bellevue police and the F, but could hardly offer a time period on if they would move back in.

She said: ‘Our job would be to support relaxing demonstration yet what provides happened upon these roads over the last a couple weeks is lawless and is actually brutal and bottom line it really is simply undesirable.’

President Donald Trump has frequently criticized the particular Seattle demonstration area, along with city and state market leaders. He messaged Monday early morning that the protesters ‘have ZERO respect for Government.’

Seattle law enforcement showed up in force earlier Wednesday at the city’s ‘occupied’ demonstration zone, took down demonstrators’ tents and used bikes to crowd the protesters after the gran ordered the location cleared pursuing two dangerous shootings

Wearing headgear and wielding batons and rifles, officials converged within the area at dawn

Officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on a number of streets and some created a makeshift fence with the bicycles, deploying it to push protesters back away from your center in the zone

TIMELINE OF ASSAULT IN SEATTLE’S CHOP ZONE June 8: Protesters occupy the location; police forgotten the precinct June 20: A 19-year-old man is usually shot lifeless and the 33-year-old person was wounded June 24: Nearby organizations and home owners filed analysis lawsuit from the city June 29: Two teens chance – 1 fatally – in Jeep at zone’s concrete barriers June 30: Barricades at Seattle’s cop-free zone are torn down as protesters replace concrete barriers with trash cans and couches July 1: Early hours : Mayor Jenny Durkan demand all barriers are removed after a 525 per cent spike in violent crimes in the area 5am: Police swarm the zone 5:30am: Eyewitnesses say officers have cleared the area 7am: Chief Carmen Best confirms police have taken back precinct

Police said: ‘Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late:night shootings. Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.

‘Because suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are usually in possession of firearms, Seattle Police officers involved in this morning’s response will be equipped with additional protective gear.’

At least 100 police officers swarmed the zone known as CHOP at about 5am and a loud bang was heard at about 6:15am followed by a cloud of smoke.

Officers tore lower demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters.

Police tore down fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for people who might be hiding inside.

Most protesters appeared to have dispersed several hours after the operations started and armed officers looked on from rooftops as clean-up crews of workers arrived to break down tables and tarps that protesters had set up in the zone.

Protester Rick Hearns used his megaphone to tell demonstrators: ‘We’ve made history. Everybody out. We’ll get another place. Don’t taunt the officers.’

Officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on several streets while others created a makeshift fence together with their bicycles, using it to push protesters back away from the center of the zone.

Chief Best said: ‘The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings, two fatal, robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area.’

Tweeting their moves to dismantle the area police said: ‘Police have observed individuals in the vehicles with firearms/armor. The vehicles also appear to be operating without visible license plates.

‘Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest.’

Confirming the 31 people arrested police said one man, 29, was in possession of a large metal pipe and kitchen knife when he was taken into custody.

Police also released a video documenting the acts of violence inside CHOP over the last few weeks.

Crews had already used heavy equipment Tuesday in an attempt to remove makeshift barriers around the CHOP zone following the two fatal shootings.

But demonstrators dragged couches and other items to replace the structures. Those were largely gone later Tuesday.

The move to dismantle the area follows the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, named as Antonio Mays Jr, in the early hours of Monday morning. A 14-year-old was also critically injured when eyewitnesses say armed security inside the zone fired 300 rounds.

Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was shot on the protest area on June 20.

His father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, said: ‘This doesn’t look like a protest to me no more. That just looks like they just took over and said we can take over whenever we want to.’

Volunteer medic Marty Jackson had described the area as an ‘active war zone’ and said: ‘I don’t think we’re gonna stop here.’

He told KUOW it was CHOP’s own armed security who fired at the car driven by the teen after it crashed into a barrier, killing him and critically wounding the 14-year-old.

Warning people not to come to the CHOP zone, Jackson added: ‘Because now it’s like pretty much an active war zone. Now you have security and medical always looking around waiting to see the next.’

Footage from inside the zone had shown the chaotic scenes and the bullet ridden vehicle in the immediate aftermath of the shoot out Monday.

City workers on Friday tried to remove makeshift barriers erected around the area but stopped their work after demonstrators objected.

Seattle police Assistant Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday the large, makeshift barriers would be removed in incremental steps to allow traffic to move through portions of a road that had been closed off.

‘So far, you know, everything is peaceful this morning, so that’s a good sign,’ Diaz told The Seattle Times.

There had been increasing calls by critics, including President Trump, to remove protesters from the ‘Capitol Hill Occupied Protest’ area east of downtown.

Protesters say they should not be blamed for the violence in the area. People continued to add artwork, flowers and candles at a memorial for the 16-year-old on Tuesday.

Chief Best said the shootings are usually obscuring the message of racial justice promoted by protesters.

Nearby businesses and property owners also filed a federal lawsuit against the city last week, saying officials have been too tolerant of those who created the zone and that officials have deprived property owners of their property rights by allowing the zone to continue existing.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Durkan asked the City Council to investigate council member Kshama Sawant, accusing her of opening City Hall to protesters on June 9 and participating in a protest march to Durkan’s home on Sunday.

‘She and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. attorney,’ Durkan wrote.

Sawant said she had not organized the march and wasn’t taking Durkan’s words personally, The Seattle Times reported.

‘In reality, this is an attack on working people’s movements, and everything we are fighting for, by a corporate politician desperately looking to distract from her failures of leadership and politically bankrupt administration,’ Sawant said in a statement.

Earlier this month Sawant and other council members called on the mayor to resign over what they called the Police Department’s militaristic response to protests. Durkan has said she will not resign.

The business owners said they were not trying to undermine the protesters’ anti-police-brutality and Black Lives Matter messages.

But the owners said they have suffered because the creation of the zone has limited their access to their businesses and that some owners trying clean graffiti from their storefronts or attempting to photograph protesters have been threatened.

A second lawsuit was filed by attorney Jacob Bozeman Monday. He said: ‘To abdicate the authority to an unelected, unauthorized and armed group of people to decide who can come and go, who can be searched and seized, and under what portions of the city you can come and go from, for fear of physical retaliation against you, is unconstitutional.’

