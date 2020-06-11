‘Choose Your Own Fake News’ game launched by Pollicy and Mozilla Foundation

Over recent years, the continent has experienced a string of events propelled by the spread of “fake news.”

Fake news ‘has always existed’

Pollicy founder Neema Iyer told CNN that the game was created allowing people to consider how a number of their choices can subscribe to the spread of inaccurate information.

“Fake news has always existed but now with the power of technology, it is amplified and reproduced at a very quick rate. A lot of Pollicy’s work focuses on digital rights, data protection, and all these issues come together to amplify the fact that we need to tackle disinformation,” she said.

Choose Your Own Fake News ” has three characters — Flora, a student who lives in Uganda, Jo, a shopkeeper in Kenya, and Aida, a retired grandmother in her 60s.

Players step into the life of whichever character they choose and scrutinize videos and news headlines which have to do with job opportunities, vaccines, and election violence.

Flora is likely to make a number of decisions around a job interview based on a sketchy Instagram post — whether to accomplish more research on the organization before scheduling an interview or proceed without digging deeper.

“The whole point of the game is to scrutinize the information and news that you have. It’s just like role-playing out what you would do in a situation where you have information,” said Iyer.

There are no winners or losers but players are expected to produce decisions that correctly debunk misinformation or they will be up against consequences such as for instance falling victim to fraud or unintentionally inciting a mob.

According to Iyer, her team spent months brainstorming different scenarios before eventually purchasing the ones in the game.

Funding the game

It took six months to place the game together, with funding from the Mozilla Foundation, the nonprofit creator of the Firefox browser.

“Mozilla had an open call for the Creative Media Awards last year and I put in an application for “Choose Your Own Fake News” which was accepted,” Iyer said.

Through the Mozilla Creative Awards or CMAs, Mozilla selects and invests in people and organizations, like Pollicy, which create solutions centered around making the web more inclusive and secure.

Last year’s theme for the awards according to J. Bob Alotta, Mozilla Foundation’s vice president of world wide programs, was specific to how artificial intelligence or AI leads to the spread of misinformation.

After a filtering procedure for about three months, “Choose Your Own Fake News” and seven other projects from across the world were selected winners of the award and funded with a total of $200,000

Alotta told CNN that within its support to tackling disinformation, Mozilla also helped spread the term about ‘Choose Your Own Fake News” to its network, with the expectation that more folks play the game.

“There’s the money, nonetheless it is also about building a technique for engagement and that’s to greatly help the work reach more people. Mozilla as an international foundation has got the sensibility to leverage the network’s they will have access to,” said Alotta.

Representing black people

Iyer, who drew the sketches for the characters in the game, said it was crucial that you make them black because “Choose Your Own Fake News” is specific to Africans.

“It is very important to represent black and brown people in my art. I drew the sketch thinking that the folks who will play this game are black and the game must reflect that,” she explained.

According to her, her expectation for those who play the game is to think hard before taking action associated with a piece of information in the headlines, online, or on social networking.

“I am really hoping that people who play the game make small behavioral changes, whether it’s spending an additional 30 seconds looking up the foundation of information they receive or scrutinizing who sent it. I believe that would be a huge win for ‘Choose Your Own Fake News.'”