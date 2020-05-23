Chocolate, banana and pecan cookies recipe

The secret right here is to barely under-bake the cookies, which retains them gentle and fudgy. The banana is added for each the moisture and the distinct flavour it brings to the cookies. The pecans are a basic match, however walnuts can be utilized as an alternative, if you happen to want.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus three hours chilling time | Cooking time: 10 minutes

MAKES

About 24

INGREDIENTS

110g unsalted butter, softened

110g caster sugar

1 massive egg, calmly overwhelmed

125g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

20g Dutch-processed cocoa powder

½ tsp floor cinnamon

100g chocolate chips (70 per cent cocoa solids), or 100g darkish cooking chocolate, lower into ½cm items

50g mashed banana (about ½ small banana)

170g pecan halves, finely chopped

100g icing sugar, for dusting

METHOD

Place the butter and sugar within the bowl of an electrical mixer with the paddle attachment in place. Beat on a medium-high pace till mild and fluffy, then steadily add the egg and proceed to beat till integrated. Sift the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, cinnamon and 1/four tsp salt right into a bowl, then add to the butter and sugar. Mix on a low pace for about 15 seconds, then add the chocolate and banana. Beat till mixed, then switch to the fridge for two hours to agency up. When agency, use your arms to kind the dough into 3cm balls. Place the pecans in a medium bowl and drop the balls into the nuts as you kind them, rolling them round in order that they’re utterly coated and urgent the nuts in in order that they stick. Line a baking tray with baking parchment, place the cookies on the tray – there is no such thing as a have to area them aside at this stage – and switch to the fridge for at the very least an hour. When able to bake, preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gasoline mark 5. Line two baking trays with baking parchment. Place the icing sugar in a bowl and roll the cookies within the icing sugar, urgent it in as you go in order that it sticks properly. Place on the lined trays and flatten the cookies to 1cm thick, spaced 2-3cm aside. Bake for 10 minutes. They will probably be gentle to the contact once they come out of the oven, so enable them to chill on the tray for 10 minutes earlier than gently transferring to a wire rack. These will be served heat, when they are going to be a little bit gooey within the centre, or put aside till utterly cool.

Recipe from Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh (Ebury Press, £27). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk