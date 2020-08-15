Chloe McCardel: Swimmer seeks to beat men’s Channel record and quarantine



Chloe McCardel has actually swum the Channel 34 times – her next crossing would break the men’s record





A cross-Channel swimmer is dealing with a brand-new difficulty in her newest record- breaking accomplishment – quarantine constraints in between France and the UK.

Australian Chloe McCardel’s organized ten-hour swim beginning on Saturday night will be her 35th Channel crossing, breaking the men’s record.

But she hopes her brief remain on French soil will not need self-isolation.

“Literally, I reach the shore and stand up on land for a couple of minutes,” she stated.

The 35-year-old is due to start from Dover at 20:00 BST on Saturday, with the 21-mile crossing to Calais anticipated to take her till Sunday early morning.

She stated that when she gets here, she will invest just a couple of minutes on the French coast prior to swimming back out to her assistance boat for the return journey.

“We don’t go anywhere near the border officials or passport control, so I’m hoping technically the quarantine thing won’t apply,” she stated.

“I’ve got a little event prepared …