



Chloe Kelly’s 9 WSL targets final season earned her a spot within the Lionesses squad

England forward Chloe Kelly has signed for Manchester City Women on a free transfer, having rejected a contract supply from Everton in June.

The 22-year-old scored 9 targets within the Women’s Super League final season earlier than the coronavirus pandemic noticed the marketing campaign delivered to an early finish, with Everton ending sixth.

She turned down the supply of a brand new contract from the Toffees, opting to go away the membership after a three-year stint.

Kelly made her England debut in 2018 and was a part of the England Women squad on the SheBelieves Cup in February, that includes in all three video games for the Lionesses.

Man City, who completed as runners-up to Chelsea within the curtailed WSL season, now have 10 common England internationals on their books together with captain Steph Houghton and file appearance-maker Jill Scott.